Stat(s) Of The Week: Wish We’d Never Met

As attorneys argue over the free speech and national security implications of the U.S. government’s attempt to ban or force the sale of TikTok, others view the impact of the popular video app through a different lens.

According to a recent Harris Poll of 1,006 adults aged 18 to 27, 47% wish that TikTok had never been invented. Most of those surveyed are regular users of social media, with 62% spending at least four hours a day on social media.

TikTok isn’t the only social media platform whose existence many Gen Z-ers regret. Thirty-seven percent said they wish Facebook had never been invented, 43% feel the same way about Snapchat, and 50% wish X/Twitter had never been invented.

