Cryptochutzpah

Didn’t lose enough money on Three Arrows Capital? Allow us to introduce Three Arrowz Capitel.

Fool you once, shame on them. Fool you twice

Three Arrows Capital co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies… have begun hyping the new ERC-20 token in a Telegram channel focused on trading. [Three Arrowz Capitel], intentionally misspelled to make it rhyme with that of their defunct hedge fund, has been relentlessly promoted via their official social media channels.

Failed 3AC Hedge Fund Founders Issue Controversial Memecoin Amidst Legal Trouble [CoinMarketCap via Yahoo!]

