Disney’ll Be Apples Now That Jim Gorman Is In Charge

Next year, Universal Studios will open a new theme park in Orlando. Epic Universe will have sections dedicated to Harry Potter, Super Nintendo, the Isle of Berk and two other things.

The next time rival Disney gets around to opening some new features at its now-safe-from-Ron-DeSantis central Floridian empire, it may rely on some older, possibly antipodean IP. Perhaps Crocodile Dundee World and A Walk Through Erinsborough.

Disney has tapped James Gorman to replace Mark Parker as the company’s next chairman, effective in January…. Gorman joined Disney’s board less than a year ago….

Well, since Jamie Dimon remains stubbornly unavailable, we guess Disney could do worse. And now that it’s successfully prevented Nelson Peltz from forcing it to come up with one, Disney has decided to announce that it has concepts of succession plan.

Disney said it would name Chief Executive Bob Iger’s replacement in early 2026…. The announcement Monday marked the first time the company had formally given a time frame for when it aims to name Iger’s successor…./Gorman’s elevation to chair is a sign to some observers that Disney wants to give more authority to an outsider with a strong record in high-stakes succession planning. Disney’s board has been criticized in the past for succession-planning failures, while Gorman was praised for navigating Morgan Stanley through its successful CEO search.

