Hedge Fund Accused Of Acting Like Typical Australian On South Korean Vacation

Loud, brash and allegedly unafraid of breaking a few rules.

Shurd via Flickr

Last month, Australian hedge fund Platinum Asset Management—not to be confused with the late, unlamented American hedge fund of similar name—decided it did not want to be a part of fellow antipodean alts firm Regal Partners’ plan to become the Biggest of Oz. Platinum noted that Regal’s A$526 million offer was “not in the best interest of Platinum shareholders… in its current form.”

Given recent events to the north, however, it’s an open question whether any form in nature would make a tie-up with Regal in the best interests of Platinum’s stockholders.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd said it was indicted, along with a former employee, for an alleged violation of securities trading regulation in 2019…. Regal, which had A$17 billion ($11.4 billion) under management at the end of September, denied the allegations and said it is “considering its rights under South Korean law….”/South Korea’s prosecutors were asked to conduct an investigation into the hedge fund for alleged capital markets rules violations. However, the charges seem to reverse what looked to be a thaw in the jurisdiction’s aggressive stance for active managers of funds with just months before the jurisdiction is set to lift its ban on short selling in 2025.

Hedge Fund Regal Indicted in South Korea Short-Selling Sweep [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

