Hedge Fund Manager Suggests Index Funds If You’d Like To Make Some Money

As long as it lasts, because David Einhorn's sure as hell not gonna make any for the foreseeable future.

Greenlight Capital was already badly lagging the broader markets in July. That was before it lost 1.7% in August (when the S&P rose 2.3%) and another 10 basis points in September (when the S&P added a further 2%), leaving David Einhorn’s hedge fund up by less than half the major market benchmarks.

Anyway, lest you thought things might just turn around in the fourth quarter, serial bummer Dave has some sad news.

“We are likely to continue to underperform a rising market, as we have all year, but we don’t wish to position ourselves to lose money should the market continue to rise,” Greenlight states in its second-quarter letter, dated October 15….

He’d also like you to know that it’s literally everybody’s fault but his:

“The market isn’t just making all-time highs,” the firm tells clients in the letter. “It is, by many measures, the most expensive stock market that we have seen since the founding of Greenlight….” The firm says that unlike in the past, tech stocks are not the only ones with what it calls “nosebleed valuations,” adding, “It is easy to find mature, industrial businesses with cyclical exposure and growth prospects that aren’t materially better than the current nominal GDP growth rate that currently trade for 30-50 [times] earnings.”

And that everybody doing this to him is stupid.

Just consider the fact that Warren Buffett is cashing out of the bull run, it said…. "While Mr. Buffett routinely points out that it is impossible to time the market, we can't help but observe that he has been one of the best market timers we have ever seen," Greenlight said.

Einhorn: “We Are Likely to Underperform” [II]
Billionaire investor David Einhorn says Warren Buffett's recent stock sales show just how overvalued the market is [BI via Yahoo!]

