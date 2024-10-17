Skip to main content
Here’s One Lockup People Can Get Behind

Unless the people you’re asking are Citadel Investment Group’s outside clients.
Ken Griffin is doing well. Very well, indeed, if we’re to judge by dinosaur fossils and South-of-France estates. And so, in a proportional sort of way, are his employees for the moment.

The assets held by principals and staff in the Citadel Wellington fund jumped to 20% as of Dec. 31 from 12% at the end of 2019…. Much of the increase in the employee share is attributable to the performance of Wellington, which generated annualized returns of 25.9%. That resulted in higher payouts for Citadel traders and portfolio managers, who are required to leave roughly half of their incentive awards, over a hurdle, in the fund for 3 1/2 years.

And that’s the rub: Sure, as the Bloomberg article makes clear, that presents a difficulty in voluntarily leaving Griffin’s discomfiting embrace. But it also means that employees have an advantage over Citadel clients, as Ken respects those lockups even when forcing other investors to take money back.

The firm has returned profits to investors each year for decades, including $6 billion from Wellington for 2023 alone…. In contrast, profits on employees’ deferred compensation generally remain invested until their lockups expire — a big advantage during the past four years.

What’s more, Citadel’s also got a couple of in-house funds open only to its most well-paid principals, which means its getting closer and closer to all big-name hedge funds’ inevitable transition to a family office.

Employees have accounted for the largest change in the firm’s investor base, rising to 29% of total assets at the end of June from 21% at the end of 2021.

Citadel Staff’s Fund Stake Triples to $9 Billion in Four Years [Bloomberg]

