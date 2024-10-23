Here’s Something Else Goldman-for-the-People Didn’t Do Very Well

Despite having closed the books on one total loss, Goldman Sachs is not quite out of the credit card business, however much it longs to be. It’s managed to squirm free of GM’s card business at a cost of $400 million, just part of the $6.5 billion it’s lost so far on CEO David Solomon’s ill-fated but apparently non-fireable retail banking push. But it’s still on the hook for the much-ballyhooed disappointment that is the Apple Card until it decides just how much it’s willing to lose on the venture in a sale to American Express or someone else. And so now, it’s on the hook for another $65 million for this:

Apple and Goldman failed to properly handle customer disputes, Rohit Chopra, the C.F.P.B.’s director, said on a call with reporters on Wednesday. Even when Goldman was alerted to disputes, Mr. Chopra added, the bank often failed to follow federal requirements to investigate and resolve them in a timely manner. The agency also said Goldman and Apple misled consumers about interest-free payment options for Apple devices, charging substantial interest despite leading customers to believe they would get interest-free financing when purchasing Apple products with their Apple Card. “The execution was a mess,” Mr. Chopra said, referring to the launch of the credit card partnership in 2019.

You can say that again, Rohit, and at this point we don’t think Solomon would even muster an argument. You might almost say that, having no meaningful experience as a Main Street bank, Goldman was ill-equipped to try to become one. Still, there is good news in all of this for Goldman, not that there was much danger of it happening regardless.

Regulators are barring Goldman from offering any new credit card other than the Apple Card unless it provides a “credible plan” showing the product will comply with the law.

