Investors Throw Billions At Millennium For Izzy Englander To Invest With Other Hedge Funds

Multi-manager hedge funds are having a moment, and quite a lucrative one at that. Still, the enduring appeal of pod shops seemed to be ever so slightly on the wane recently. Podfather Dmitry Balyasny complained that it’s getting harder to “maintain your edge” in the multistrategy game, and even harder to get into it—as former Steve Cohen babysitter and alleged whiteboard misogynist Doug Haynes can tell you. And speaking of Steve Cohen, in addition to retiring from trading and mourning the loss of his baseball team at the hands of the other baseball he almost bought, he’s calling a halt to Point72 Asset Management’s growth.

Well, one person who’s not worried about his ability to deploy capital is Izzy Englander. At least, not entirely: His Millennium Management just raised $10 billion in new commitments, but turned down another $10 billion investors were only too happy to throw at his feet.

Despite the $20 billion of demand for the fund, the firm told clients it will hold to its initial cap…. A spokesperson for the hedge fund, which manages $69.5 billion, declined to comment.

And to think that Stevie can’t even handle $35 billion or win an N.L.C.S. Fuckin’ amateur.

Anyway, Millennium clients can hold onto their money until at least January, and probably for quite a bit longer than that: Izzy will only call on their capital when he’s got a place to put it. And while that might be with a Citadel vet who’s coming on board in December, or with his growing Tokyo-based team, increasingly it’s actually going to other hedge funds that Millennium investors could presumably commit to themselves and save the double fees.

Millennium Management LLC has agreed to parcel out money to Hong Kong-based Centerline Investment Management Ltd., the latest example of a multi-strategy firm using external hedge fund managers to help bolster returns as assets expand…. Millennium is also backing former Goldman Sachs partner Jamie Goodman’s equity capital markets hedge fund.

Sone Capital Management is set to start trading next month with capital from Millennium, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It is expected to debut with more than $500 million, a majority of which would be from Izzy Englander’s firm…. Sone will join the likes of Delta Global Management, Diego Megia’s Taula Capital Management and Lorenzo Rossi’s Kedalion Capital Management in getting money from Millennium…./Such arrangements make up about a 10th of Millennium’s trading teams…. Earlier this year, Millennium decided to give billions of dollars to Coatue Management’s Aaron Weiner, who’s leaving the investment firm to start his own hedge fund.

Millennium’s $10 Billion Capital Raise Attracts $20 Billion [Bloomberg]

Hedge Fund Millennium Allocates Money to Hong Kong’s Centerline [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]