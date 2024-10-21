Skip to main content
Investors Throw Billions At Millennium For Izzy Englander To Invest With Other Hedge Funds
image caption
Izzy Englander

Investors Throw Billions At Millennium For Izzy Englander To Invest With Other Hedge Funds

They could just invest directly in Centerline or Sone or Kedalion or whatever, but they’re happy to let Izzy do it for them.

OpalesqueTV

They could just invest directly in Centerline or Sone or Kedalion or whatever, but they’re happy to let Izzy do it for them.

Multi-manager hedge funds are having a moment, and quite a lucrative one at that. Still, the enduring appeal of pod shops seemed to be ever so slightly on the wane recently. Podfather Dmitry Balyasny complained that it’s getting harder to “maintain your edge” in the multistrategy game, and even harder to get into it—as former Steve Cohen babysitter and alleged whiteboard misogynist Doug Haynes can tell you. And speaking of Steve Cohen, in addition to retiring from trading and mourning the loss of his baseball team at the hands of the other baseball he almost bought, he’s calling a halt to Point72 Asset Management’s growth.

Well, one person who’s not worried about his ability to deploy capital is Izzy Englander. At least, not entirely: His Millennium Management just raised $10 billion in new commitments, but turned down another $10 billion investors were only too happy to throw at his feet.

Despite the $20 billion of demand for the fund, the firm told clients it will hold to its initial cap…. A spokesperson for the hedge fund, which manages $69.5 billion, declined to comment.

And to think that Stevie can’t even handle $35 billion or win an N.L.C.S. Fuckin’ amateur.

Anyway, Millennium clients can hold onto their money until at least January, and probably for quite a bit longer than that: Izzy will only call on their capital when he’s got a place to put it. And while that might be with a Citadel vet who’s coming on board in December, or with his growing Tokyo-based team, increasingly it’s actually going to other hedge funds that Millennium investors could presumably commit to themselves and save the double fees.

Millennium Management LLC has agreed to parcel out money to Hong Kong-based Centerline Investment Management Ltd., the latest example of a multi-strategy firm using external hedge fund managers to help bolster returns as assets expand…. Millennium is also backing former Goldman Sachs partner Jamie Goodman’s equity capital markets hedge fund.

Sone Capital Management is set to start trading next month with capital from Millennium, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It is expected to debut with more than $500 million, a majority of which would be from Izzy Englander’s firm…. Sone will join the likes of Delta Global Management, Diego Megia’s Taula Capital Management and Lorenzo Rossi’s Kedalion Capital Management in getting money from Millennium…./Such arrangements make up about a 10th of Millennium’s trading teams…. Earlier this year, Millennium decided to give billions of dollars to Coatue Management’s Aaron Weiner, who’s leaving the investment firm to start his own hedge fund.

Millennium’s $10 Billion Capital Raise Attracts $20 Billion [Bloomberg]
Hedge Fund Millennium Allocates Money to Hong Kong’s Centerline [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

Related

Izzy Englander
Hedge Funds

Michael Gelband Was *This* Close To Naming His New Hedge Fund 'Izzy Englander Can Suck It Capital Partners'

Sometimes you gotta let your SEC registration documents do your talking for you.

mrmet
Hedge Funds

Point72 Employees Eager To Get Yelled At For Messing Up Two Jobs

And the New York Mets are all the better for it.

Izzy Englander
Hedge Funds

How Izzy Englander Won His Divorce

It’s (allegedly) not very pretty, and if his ex-wife gets her way, it won’t stay a win, either.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Bill de Blasio To Try, Fail To Stop Steve Cohen From Buying Mets

It’s all he knows how to do at this point.

Izzy Englander
Hedge Funds

Izzy Englander Has More Than Paid For His Wife’s New Alone Time Place

And Ken Griffin’s Floridian fantasies are a few million dollars closer to reality.

Izzy Englander
Hedge Funds

It Looks Like Michael Gelband Won His Arbitration Case Against Izzy Englander

ExodusPoint sure does seem chock-full of Millennium exiles.

mrmet
Hedge Funds

Steve Cohen May Gate Point72 Redemptions To Keep Mets Competitive

Also: Because everyone else is doing it, and because he can.

dollars
Hedge Funds

(Signing) Bonus Watch ’24: Balyasny Asset Management

You better have a couple hundred billion to wave at some talent if you want to play with the pods.