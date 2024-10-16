Ken Griffin Paying For Coach Who Will Lead U.S. To Inevitably Disappointing Result At 2024 World Cup

Ken Griffin and his former Chicago neighbors were not able to buy British soccer team Chelsea F.C. (Neither was Paul Singer, but at least he already owned a squadra.) But that has not dampened his ardor for the beautiful game, and since he’s got some extra money lying around and is a greater sporting patriot than the Elliott Management chief, he decided if he can’t have a team, at least he can buy a coach for the red, white and blue (albeit one from Singer’s beloved Argentina).

The biggest donation came from the hedge-fund billionaire and Citadel founder Ken Griffin, who agreed to make a multimillion-dollar gift to coax the biggest name available into a USA tracksuit, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Now, that person is Argentina’s Mauricio Pochettino, who has coached some of the biggest clubs in Europe and secured a 2-0 victory over Panama in his first match in charge on Saturday. He is widely reported to be earning some $3 million a year…. The approach to Griffin, however, only came after U.S. Soccer had made contact with Pochettino and was scrambling for funding. The federation connected with Griffin through another donor who was familiar with Griffin’s love of soccer and long history of donating to soccer causes, including an $8 million gift to build 100 mini-pitches in the Chicago and Miami areas.