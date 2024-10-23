Ken Griffin Practically Gives Away Planned Chicago Bachelor Pad

Back in 2017, when he was buying up every available piece of luxury real-estate in every city he could think of to show his ex-wife what she was missing, Ken Griffin made an uncharacteristically modest purchase: a 7,500-square-foot, 38th-floor penthouse on Chicago’s Gold Coast for $21.2 million. Soon realizing that this would be an insufficient bachelor-pad home base for a hedge-fund titan of his stature, he then dropped another $37.3 million on the three floors below.

It was, alas, only after those purchases of more than 25,000 square feet in the sky that our hero realized the city below had become an uninhabitable shithole, whose residents—along with the rest of Illinois—wouldn’t simply let him pick their governor. So he decided not to finish the bare white space he’d bought in the Windy City and to relocate to his native Florida, where he’d accumulated a quarter-mile of private beachfront and plans for the world’s most expensive house in Palm Beach.

In the intervening years, he’s tried and failed to sell a couple of those floors, as well as his penthouse in the nearby Park Tower, and tried and succeeded at selling a few other places on the North Side, including another Park Tower penthouse to no less a personage than George Lucas. But he held on to that top floor at 9 West Walton, perhaps as a potential bunker to rest his head on those hopefully infrequent visits to Chicago, perhaps as a memento of his plans for a wild Midwest bachelorhood therein.

Back in the summer, however, he apparently decided it wasn’t worth the memories. Or really much of anything else, since he was prepared to part ways with it for about half of what he paid seven years ago. And unlike his other places downstairs, someone actually wanted this one.

The 38th-floor, paradise-in-the-planning was listed at $11 million — a humiliating half of what he forked over for it, back in 2017…. His attempts to sell other units in the tower have so far been unsuccessful…. Two days after finding a buyer for his 38th-floor property, Griffin put his 37th-floor unit on the market for $9 million — well below the $12.7 million he shelled out for it in 2018…. Griffin’s previously lost $6.9 million on two other local properties — located at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago and 800 N. Michigan, also known as Park Tower, home to the Park Hyatt Chicago.

We somehow doubt that a man who has since bought a $45 million stegosaurus, a $90 million place in St. Tropez and a big-name soccer coach will be humiliated by this turn of events. Twenty million dollars and counting seems a small price for vindication of his direst warnings about the future of Kabul-by-the-Lake. And it’s not like he needs the money.

