Law Firm Pushing Very Narrow Definition Of ‘Coordinating With A Hedge Fund’

Hunterbrook Capital is, in a paraphrase of its own words, a hedge fund wrapped in a new media company. To us, it looks like a short-selling shop wrapped in a short-selling research blog that, when the FBI comes knocking on its door, can then wrap itself further in the First Amendment as a bona fide news organization. But these are semantics for another day.

Today, we’re delving into a different sort of semantics vis-à-vis Hunterbook. In the press release announcing the launch of Hunterbrook Media, one aspect of its non-traditional approach to journalism would be to share the findings of its investigative reporters with the hedge fund sharing its name before publishing them to the world, to allow said hedge fund to trade on them before anyone else. As to whether or not the powers that be will see this as insider-trading, we’ll have to wait and see. But the presser also notes that Hunterbrook the hedge fund won’t be the only entity getting a sneak peek.

Hunterbrook Media and its affiliates have … submitted data analysis and research — as well as the planned date of publication — to Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, a litigation firm known for winning billions in damages from companies. Hunterbrook’s nonprofit affiliate has entered an agreement with BSF in exploration of a class action lawsuit against UWM seeking restitution for homebuyers.

Ah, right, the lawsuit: Hunterbrook Media, in its first big investigative report, says that the U.S.’s largest wholesale mortgage lender, United Wholesale Mortgage, is ripping off homebuyers by pretending that the brokers who send substantially all of their business UWM’s way are, in fact, independent operations shopping “dozens of lenders” to find “the best deal.” Unsurprisingly, Hunterbrook Capital is short UWM, and the Hunterbrook Foundation is suing.

UWM, of course, says the allegations are all woolly nonsense. It also says that since Boies Schiller is in cahoots with the various Hunterbrooks, that lawsuit should be tossed—and Boies Schiller should be sanctioned—because the law firm is a “co-participant in Hunterbrook’s campaign” that is “coordinating” with the hedge fund with the “improper purpose” of destroying UWM, which apparently lawyers aren’t allowed to do. As evidence, UWM not unreasonably points to the aforementioned press release trumpeting the information-sharing “agreement” between Hunterbrook and Boies Schiller.

And here’s where we get to today’s sematic debate: Does such an agreement and information-sharing practice amount to Boies Schiller being involved in a “coordinated campaign” with one or more Hunterbooks? The law firm, unsurprisingly, says no.

Boies Schiller denied colluding with the hedge fund, Hunterbrook Capital, calling UWM's bid to sanction the firm a "side-show." It said no entity associated with Hunterbrook was paying for the proposed class action, and that the law firm has “has no interest — none — in any trade by any Hunterbrook entity on UWM’s stock….” Boies Schiller in its new filing said UWM had made "specious allegations” of professional misconduct.

OK, sure, but UWM isn’t saying that Boies Schiller has invested in Hunterbrook the hedge fund to make more money on top of the very great deal it stands to make should the class-action be successful. It’s saying that Boies Schiller and one or more of the Hunterbooks are coordinating with each other, which certainly seems like the case. But then again we are neither legal nor semantic scholars.

Law firm Boies Schiller denies hedge fund collusion in home buyer class action [Reuters]

