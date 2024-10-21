Opening Bell: 10.21.24
Insiders Are Selling Into the Great Bull Market of 2024 [Bloomberg]
While business leaders were busy last week offering reassuring earnings guidance, underneath the rosy outlook was a different trend: They were selling stock…. The last time the insider indicator shot up, in July, it was a precursor to market pain, with the S&P 500 subsequently falling 8%.
Crises at Boeing and Intel Are a National Emergency [WSJ]
In the past five years the combined market value of the two has fallen by half…. The U.S. still designs the world’s most innovative products, but is losing the knack for making them…./Neither fell prey to cheap foreign competition, but to their own mistakes. Their culture evolved to prioritize financial performance over engineering excellence, which also brought down another manufacturing icon, General Electric.
Potential Cigna buyout of Humana is a 'when,' not an 'if,' analyst says [MarketWatch via Morningstar]
"Although we believe a deal is likely predicated on the outcome of the Presidential election, as CI has previously stated any M&A would need to pass regulatory muster, we believe the likelihood is high," [Mizuho analyst Ann] Hynes wrote in a note to clients…. Hynes said her analysis for Cigna buying Humana assumes an all-cash deal valued at roughly $51.5 billion, which was down from her $80 billion valuation in November 2023, when talks were reported.
Activist Starboard Holds Kenvue Stake and Seeks Changes [Bloomberg]
Starboard believes Kenvue — spun out of Johnson & Johnson last year — has some of the best consumer brands in its industry, yet its stock has underperformed peers and the broader market since its debut…. Other Kenvue brands include Aveeno, Band-Aid, Zyrtec, Neosporin and Neutrogena.
Spirit Airlines extends debt refinancing deadline hours before expiration [CNBC]
Spirit said in a filing late Friday that earlier this week it drew down the entirety of its $300 million revolving credit facility and expects to end the year with just over $1 billion in liquidity….
The airline’s stock closed at a new low Friday, down roughly 3%, at less than $1.50 per share…. Its shares have tumbled more than 90% so far this year and nearly 40% so far in October alone.
Wall Street’s Scrappy Underdog Has an Ambitious Plan to Make It Big [WSJ]
The goal: become the world’s fifth-largest investment bank and maintain the spot year after year…. Jefferies’ push has drawn skepticism from competitors on Wall Street, who say similar quests have been tried time and again, including by Jefferies. It also comes as peers ranging from Lazard to UBS have their own ambitious plans to move up on industry league tables.