Opening Bell: 10.23.24

Watch Out: Wall Street Is Finding New Ways to Slice and Dice Loans [WSJ]

Goldman Sachs this month sold $475 million of public asset-backed securitization, or ABS, bonds backed by loans the bank makes to fund managers that tide them over until cash from investors comes in. The first-of-its-kind deal is a lucrative byproduct of the New York bank’s push into loans to investment firms, such as these so-called capital-call lines…. “We’ve never seen these types of capital-call loans securitized in public markets, so there’s not a lot of data on how they’ll perform,” said Neil Aggarwal, head of securitized products at Reams Asset Management….

Binance Employee, in Custody for 8 Months in Nigeria, Will Be Released [NYT]

[Tigran] Gambaryan is being released on humanitarian grounds after significant declines in his health, including having a bout of malaria and issues stemming from a herniated disk…. “Tigran Gambaryan was merely an employee of the cryptocurrency firm and had no involvement in the alleged offenses committed by the company,” R.U. Adaba, a lawyer for Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said in an interview after the hearing.

Frontier, Spirit Airlines Revive Merger Talks [WSJ via MSN]

Frontier and Spirit have been circling one another, engaging in on-and-off merger talks since 2016.

They came the closest in 2022, striking an agreement for Frontier to buy Spirit in a deal then valued at $2.9 billion. But JetBlue quickly swooped in with a competing offer and won over Spirit investors after a fierce bidding war./The Justice Department sued to challenge the JetBlue-Spirit merger, and a federal judge blocked it earlier this year.

Treasuries Plunge Like It’s 1995 as Traders See Soft Landing [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

Rising yields “reflect the reduced probability of recession risks,” said Steven Zeng, an interest rate strategist at Deutsche Bank AG. “Data has come in pretty strong. The Fed may slow the pace of rate cuts….”

This time, rising yields also reflect growing concern that the Republican Party could take control of both the White House and Congress in the Nov. 5 election, potentially boosting the federal deficit and inflation.

The Quarter-Trillion-Dollar Rush to Get Money Out of China [WSJ]

The country imposes strict capital controls that cap individual purchases of foreign exchange at $50,000 a year. Violators can receive big fines, or even prison sentences, if they break the law…. The Journal’s tally suggests as much as $254 billion might have left China illicitly in the four quarters through the end of June. That is a larger sum than fled the country almost a decade ago, when outflows raised fears of a possible financial crisis.

McDonald's shares slide as E. coli outbreak tied to Quarter Pounder kills 1 in US [Reuters]

The outbreak was reported in 10 states and at least 10 people have been sent to the hospital…. [After E. coli outbreaks] Chipotle took a year-and-a-half to stabilize, while Jack in the Box sales declined for four straight quarters, Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro said.