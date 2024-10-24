Opening Bell: 10.24.25

Mixed Earnings Extend Stocks’ Pullback From Highs [WSJ]

The slide spanned soda makers, a coffee giant and an aircraft manufacturer, with losses by chip stocks adding momentum to the broader market’s turn lower in the afternoon…. With businesses valued so highly relative to profits, said José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, “any disappointment in the outlook for the bottom line can significantly impact stock-market performance.”

Hedge Funds Back Away From Their Short Bets [WSJ]

Hedge funds have closed out more than $10 billion of short positions--or bets that stocks will fall--in the U.S. and Canada so far in October, a signal that they may be positioning for a year-end rally…. Short covering has been broad-based across many sectors.

Vicious Partner Feud Roils EF Hutton [WSJ]

In dueling lawsuits last month, the partners accused each other of mismanagement and abusing drugs and alcohol. The suits revealed a federal investigation into securities fraud and allegations that one partner lost millions of dollars gambling and the other partied with strippers and prostitutes.

EF Hutton said Sunday that the partners had withdrawn their lawsuits, but the reputational damage and a slowdown in business threaten the bank’s future. The SPAC boom has turned into a bust, and the pace of initial public offerings has slowed to a trickle.

Tesla Had a Good Quarter. Musk Needs More of Them to Fund His AI Future. [WSJ]

Tesla’s better-than-expected third-quarter results on Wednesday offered a glimpse of how he might try to cross that chasm, including cost-cutting efforts that made Tesla vehicles cheaper to build and growth in the company’s highly profitable energy-storage business…. These endeavors are costly and come as Tesla’s profit margins are pressured by lower vehicle deliveries, an aging model lineup and the need to lean more heavily on price cuts and other promotions to keep buyers interested.

Chinese EV and self-driving tech companies turn to IPOs for cash [FT]

In Hong Kong’s biggest share sale this year for a primary listing, Horizon Robotics raised HK$5.4bn ($696mn) in an initial public offering this week…. Other autonomous driving start-ups Zongmu and Minieye also filed IPO prospectuses with the Hong Kong stock exchange this year, along with EV maker Hozon.

Elsewhere, self-driving tech developer Momenta and robotaxi operators WeRide and Pony.ai have successfully lobbied China’s securities regulators to allow them to list in the US. Pony.ai filed its prospectus last week to list on the Nasdaq.

Warren Buffett Says He Won’t Endorse Any Political Candidates [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

“In light of the increased usage of social media, there have been numerous fraudulent claims regarding Mr. Buffett’s endorsement of investment products as well as his endorsement and support of political candidates,” the statement reads. “Mr. Buffett does not currently and will not prospectively endorse investment products or endorse and support political candidates.”/Buffett has backed Democratic candidates in the past….