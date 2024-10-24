Paul Singer Settles For Torturing Southwest CEO Rather Than Firing Him

Unlike former Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan (and his outgoing chairman, Gary Kelly, who’s now stepping down next month as opposed to next year), Southwest Airlines CEO Robert Jordan gets to keep his job. This is because his board of directors, faced with a do-or-die showdown with activist hedge fund Elliott Management in early December at which Elliott would seek to fire eight of its members, at last—like so many others before it—recognized the folly of playing chicken with Elliott chief Paul Singer and gave him five seats.

Whether Jordan will ultimately want to keep that job is another matter. Elliott has accused him of presiding “over a period of stunning underperformance” and being “incapable of delivering on Southwest’s potential,” and now the company is giving two of its people on the board the power to “help” Jordan.

Elliott nominees David Cush, who served as CEO of Virgin America, and Gregg Saretsky, former CEO of WestJet…. and three additional directors will also serve on a committee that will assist in the oversight of Southwest's operational and strategic plans.

Southwest Airlines settles boardroom feud with activist investor Elliott [Reuters via Yahoo!]

