Summer Where A Piano-Playing Pig Once Summered

In happier times for the Falcone family, a decade-and-a-half ago, before the pater familias became a former hedge fund manager, before LightSquared, before losing his post-hedge fund gig, before the asset freezes and lawsuits and other lawsuits and still other lawsuits, Phil’s wife Lisa Maria had a premonition:

“I used to walk him to the park until one day I had somebody taking a picture of me and the pig,” she says. “I thought, Oh, my God! I can see it now. My husband will lose his whole business, and it will be me, the pig, five dogs, a cat and my daughters out on the street, no place to live!”

Well….

Phil Falcone — a fallen hedge fund star once worth more than $2 billion stemming from his subprime mortgage bet — and his wife Lisa Maria Falcone, have sold the last of their trophy homes: a modern beach mansion in Sagaponack, Gimme Shelter has learned. The residence, at 142 Crestview Lane, has traded hands for $14 million in an all-cash deal…. The seven-bedroom, 14,000-square-foot mansion first listed for $27.95 million in 2021…. The couple has parted ways with other tony homes in recent years. They sold their former Upper East Side townhouse, at 14-16 E. 67th St. — once owned by former Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione — for $77.1 million in 2019. In 2022, they sold another Upper East Side townhouse, at 22 E. 67th St., for $21.42 million — almost half off its original $39 million ask in 2018. They also unloaded their St. Barts property in 2019, according to reports.

Truly the only thing that could soothe Falcone right now beyond the once-familiar sound of trotters tickling the ivories would be the equal ruination of his old nemesis Charlie Ergen. Unfortunately for Falcone, Ergen seems to have avoided disaster once again.

Just weeks before billions of dollars were due to lenders, Ergen agreed to sell the Dish satellite-television and Sling TV services to rival DirecTV for $1. The deal, announced Monday, would also take about $10 billion in debt off his hands and help secure fresh financing, averting a potential bankruptcy for EchoStar, the parent company of Dish. "He’s always been under pressure, and he’s pulled a rabbit out of his hat time and time again to buy himself more time,” said Craig Moffett, an analyst at research firm MoffettNathanson.

Anyway, suffice it to say that this Halloween won’t be the same on Crestview Lane or East 67th Street.

Fallen hedge fund star Phil Falcone has parted ways with his final trophy home — for $14M all-cash [N.Y. Post via Yahoo!]

The Art of the $1 Deal: Billionaire Charlie Ergen’s Latest Gamble [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.