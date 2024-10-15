The Car Crash That Was Goldman Sachs’ GM Credit Card Has Been Cleared From The Left Lane

Of all of Goldman Sachs’ misbegotten forays into the retail arena, it was perhaps the first that truly had CEO David Solomon’s stamp of grinding the formerly Elect into bland, anonymous banking disrespectability. To be sure, Marcus predated it, and while Solomon certainly had his part in making it the unsuccess it was, that first “Main Street” endeavor properly belongs to his predecessor, the seriously underemployed Lloyd Blankfein. And an argument could be made—perhaps not a good argument, but an argument all the same—that Goldman’s first credit-card venture had the sheen, if not the substance, of something, if not quite elite, then at least buzzy and cool.

No, it wasn’t until Goldman got into bed with another formerly great icon of American capitalism that the true depths Solomon was willing to plumb became apparent. And now it, too, is gone.

The companies on Monday said Barclays will begin issuing GM’s credit cards starting next summer…. Goldman Chief Executive David Solomon last month said the bank expected to incur a roughly $400 million pretax hit from the sale of the GM credit-card business and a smaller, unrelated business…. Goldman paid a premium to buy the balances when it took over the program from Capital One…. Goldman has lost more than $6 billion on a pretax basis since the beginning of 2020 through the second quarter of this year on a big chunk of its consumer-lending businesses, including its credit cards.

Well, getting out of the businesses Solomon wanted to be in, and doubling back down on the ones he didn’t, is working a treat.

Goldman Sachs reported a 45% increase in its third-quarter profit, a sign that lower interest rates, a stable economy and the bank’s work refocusing on Wall Street are paying off…. Goldman’s profit rose to $2.99 billion and revenue rose 7% to $12.7 billion…. Goldman’s investment banking revenue was $1.87 billion, up 20% from a year ago, led by big increases in debt and equity underwriting revenue. This marks the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in investment banking fees following two years of mostly declines.

As that report indicates, it’s not just the total dismantling of D-Sol’s Goldman-for-the-masses that’s behind the bank’s resurgence. Need more proof? Well, two other, much lesser banks are also doing quite (OK, relatively) well in the eternal sunshine of the soft landing.

Bank of America's third-quarter profit dropped as it paid more to customers to hold their deposits, but its earnings beat estimates, driven by investment banking and trading…. "That's going to set us up quite well" for 2025, [CFO Alistair] Borthwick said, as the bank reacted quickly to the Fed' rate cut.

Citigroup posted a smaller-than-expected drop in profit for the third quarter as debt underwriting propped up investment banking results…. Investment banking was a bright spot for the second straight quarter, as revenue jumped 31% to $934 million. Wall Street executives are optimistic the Federal Reserve's interest-rate cut last month will pave the way for more deals and initial public offerings.

