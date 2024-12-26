Eric Adams Is Already Stepping On Luigi Mangione's Due Process

Ever wonder why reporters and lawyers worth their salt tend to use word like “suspect” and “allegedly” — even in the face of overwhelming evidence — whenever speaking about crimes the government accuses someone of committing? For example, Eric Adams is described as an “alleged” bribe acceptor, wire frauder, and the like because those things have not yet been proven beyond a reasonable doubt in court. Good reporters have a respect for provable accuracy and good lawyers tend to care about due process. Know what cuts against both those things? A mayor offering the legal conclusion that a suspect is a terrorist in broad daylight before a jury has even been selected:

Thankfully @alchemy2123 isn’t the only one that managed to make this astute observation; Luigi’s attorney has done the same:

This is going to be a high-profile case. Full stop. But that does not mean that the state gets to cut corners or put their thumb on the scale. And before you make an argument that there’s no real difference between Eric Adams poisoning the well by calling Luigi a terrorist who killed a man and the recent attempts to inform the public about jury nullification, just know that the people’s power to nullify is a bedrock principle in our country’s history that has the power to change how we govern ourselves. An allegedly corrupt mayor trying to swing public opinion so that his CEO friends feel safe and may even slide some money toward his re-election campaign is just a bad day for due process.

Chris Williams became a social media manager and assistant editor for Above the Law in June 2021. Prior to joining the staff, he moonlighted as a minor Memelord™ in the Facebook group Law School Memes for Edgy T14s. He endured Missouri long enough to graduate from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. He is a former boatbuilder who cannot swim, a published author on critical race theory, philosophy, and humor, and has a love for cycling that occasionally annoys his peers. You can reach him by email at cwilliams@abovethelaw.com and by tweet at @WritesForRent.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.