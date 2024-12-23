Holiday Bell: 12.23.24
U.S. Consumers Feel Less Confident as Economy Concerns Mount [WSJ]
An index of sentiment published by research group the Conference Board dropped 8.1 points to 104.7, defying hopes for an increase…. The expectations index—measuring consumers’ near-term confidence in income, business and the jobs market—fell 12.6 points to 81.1, taking it close to the level that often signals recession, the Conference Board said….
A less optimistic mood among consumers contrasts with growing confidence in the private sector, according to monthly surveys set out last week. That showed a further pickup in activity following November’s elections, driven by buoyancy in the services sector.
Congress avoids a shutdown but leaves 'a big mess' for Trump and Republicans in 2025 [NBC News]
Even though Republicans will control the White House, the House and the Senate, they’ll again need Democratic votes to stop a shutdown in less than three months…. In addition, Trump’s demand that Congress extend or abolish the debt ceiling to take it off his plate next year failed dramatically. On Wednesday, he threatened electoral primary challenges against “any Republican” who voted to fund the government without dealing with the debt limit. On Friday, 170 House Republicans defied him and did just that.
Xi Digs In With Top-Down Economic Plan Even as China Drowns in Debt [WSJ]
More than 10 years into the Xi Jinping era, it has become clear that much of China’s growth under his watch was driven by unsustainable borrowing, real estate speculation and investments in factories and infrastructure the country didn’t really need…. And yet, as China squares off with the U.S. for a second showdown over trade, Xi is digging in. He’s convinced that his top-down approach to managing China’s economy, with plans to make it an even bigger industrial power, offers the best path for China to eventually surpass the U.S. in economic might.
BNP Paribas Signs €5.1 Billion Deal to Buy Axa’s Asset Manager [Bloomberg]
The deal will create one of Europe’s largest money managers, with roughly €1.5 trillion in assets overseen. A good chunk will be in popular and usually more lucrative markets such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate, where Axa adds more than €200 billion.
Nordstrom to be taken private by founding family for $4 bln [Reuters]
The company’s shareholders will get $24.25 for each share they own, Nordstrom said on Monday, an increase from a $23 offer made by the parties in September for shares they did not already own…. The Nordstrom family and El Puerto de Liverpool together owned nearly 44% of the company as of September….
CoinDesk Dismisses Top Editors After Story Draws Crypto Executive’s Ire [WSJ]
The article showed Justin Sun, the founder of Tron blockchain who purchased a $6.2 million banana, eating the expensive fruit. Not long after the story was published on Nov. 29, Sun’s team complained about the tone of the piece to both CoinDesk’s editors and its owner, crypto exchange Bullish, and demanded it be taken down, employees said. The article was removed from the site this month, prompting backlash from CoinDesk’s staff.
Tron is a major sponsor of CoinDesk’s flagship Consensus conference, which employees say is a moneymaker for the company.