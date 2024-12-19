Skip to main content
How Did Provider Groups React to Congress’ End-of-Year Healthcare Package?

How Did Provider Groups React to Congress’ End-of-Year Healthcare Package?

They are mainly applauding provisions that reign in PBMs’ business practices, extend telehealth flexibilities, and boost payments to hospitals and physicians.

USCapitol / Public domain

They are mainly applauding provisions that reign in PBMs’ business practices, extend telehealth flexibilities, and boost payments to hospitals and physicians.

This week, Congress released a stopgap funding bill that included a significant healthcare package.

Provider groups are reacting favorably to the package, mainly due to provisions that go after pharmacy benefit managers, extend telehealth flexibilities and increase payments to hospitals and physicians.

PBM reform

The legislation proposes changes that would reign in pharmacy benefit managers’ business practices. Specifically, it would require PBMs to pass through 100% of drug rebates and discounts to employers or health plans, as well as prohibit PBMs from linking their compensation to a drug’s Medicare list price. The package also seeks to eliminate spread pricing in Medicaid — which occurs when PBMs keep a portion of the amount paid to them for drugs.

These proposed changes — which are slated to take effect in 2028 — have been received well by the American Pharmacists Association.

“For years, APhA has advocated for these long overdue reforms to begin to stop PBMs’ harmful business practices that have robbed many communities of the necessary health care services they have come to rely upon,” APhA CEO Michael Hogue said in a statement.

Extended telehealth flexibilities

Congress is seeking to extend Medicare telehealth flexibilities through the end of 2026.

This extension would allow patients to continue receiving telehealth services from their homes, permit the use of audio-only communication for certain services, and enable rural health clinics and federally qualified health centers in providing virtual care.

Chip Kahn, CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals, released a statement applauding these measures.

“Congress’ health package hits the spot — it protects rural health care and assures seniors continued telehealth services while preventing cuts to hospitals serving the most vulnerable. Together, these provisions will sustain critical patient care at the right time, in the right setting,” he stated.

Changes to payment and reimbursement

Congress’ package would delay next year’s Medicaid disproportionate hospital share pay cuts until 2027. It would also temporarily boost the Medicare physician fee schedule by 2.5% for 2025, which would offset the 2.83% payment reduction that CMS recently finalized for next year.

Stacey Hughes, executive vice president of the American Hospital Association, celebrated these provisions in a statement.

“The AHA appreciates the House and Senate working together on this bipartisan healthcare package and urges Congress to pass this health care package that will ensure hospitals and health systems can continue to care for their patients and communities,” she said.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker. 

Related

pills 3
Health

Senators, Representatives Introduce Bill That Would Ban Joint Ownership of PBMs and Pharmacies

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley and Representatives Diana Harshbarger and Jake Auchincloss introduced the Patients Before Monopolies Act on Wednesday.

hospital
Health

Healthcare Providers’ Finances Are Steady, But Cost Pressures Still Loom

Costs for drugs and labor continue to climb.

eight ball
Health

Zocdoc CEO Predicts Three Ways the Healthcare Industry Will Change in 2025

Oliver Kharraz has predicts the rise of cash-pay services and the potential restructuring of Amazon’s healthcare assets.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Health

A Federal Judge Struck Down FTC’s Ban on Noncompetes. What Does This Mean for Healthcare?

A federal judge recently blocked the FTC's ban on noncompetes. The decision has important implications for healthcare.

jail
Private Equity

Send Private Equity Execs to Jail for Hospital Mismanagement?

If passed, the bill would establish a criminal penalty of up to six years in prison for private equity executives whose business decisions result in a patient’s death.

rite aid
News

What Will Rite Aid Need to Do to Recover from Bankruptcy?

In order for the company to get back on its feet, experts say it will have to start acting more like its competitors.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
News

Why Experts Saw Cano Health’s Bankruptcy Coming From A Mile Away

Cano Health filed for bankruptcy this week — about three years after going public $4.4 billion SPAC merger.

walmart
News

Healthcare Is a Frontier Not Even Walmart Could Conquer — And It’s Not Looking Great For Others Either

Walmart’s decision to shutter its healthcare division reflects just how difficult it is to achieve profitability in the primary care and telehealth markets.