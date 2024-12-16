Opening Bell: 12.16.24

Softbank CEO and Trump announce $100 billion investment in U.S. by firm [CNBC]

The billionaire investor and founder of the Japanese tech-investing firm promised in the joint announcement with Trump to create 100,000 jobs at a minimum focused on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure…. Softbank’s Son and Trump made a similar announcement in 2016 after Trump was elected president for the first time, with the Japanese firm agreeing to invest $50 billion in the U.S. with the aim to create 50,000 jobs.

Powell’s Fed Appears Headed for Another Collision With Trump [NYT]

Fed analysts try to avoid casually discussing tariffs in email or Microsoft Teams meetings, wary that the information could become public and make the Fed look anti-Trump, according to one staff economist who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. Hallway chatter has taken a negative tone but is often studiously generic and apolitical, according to people familiar with the mood inside the building who also requested anonymity…. Even in a best-case scenario, few if any economists think that Mr. Powell’s Fed will return its policy rate to the near-zero level that prevailed in 2020 — the setting that was the backdrop for the record-low mortgage rates that Mr. Trump has been promising to bring back.

CEOs Want Trump to Change Course on Tariffs. He Isn’t Budging. [WSJ]

Trump’s team has told corporate consultants there is no waving the president-elect off his plans to make liberal use of tariffs once he gets into office, the people said…. “Now comes the hard part. Rough,” a [Treasury Secretary-designate Scott] Bessent ally wrote in a text message to The Wall Street Journal the night Trump went public with his pledge to hit Mexico, Canada and China with tariffs. A lobbyist who worked in the first Trump administration said that he now warns clients to take what Trump says about his use of tariffs at face value and that there is little consultants can do to dissuade him from using these tactics.

Bank of America Flagged Suspicious Payments to Epstein Only After He Died [NYT]

[Suspicious activity reports] are expected to be filed within 60 days of a bank spotting a questionable transaction.

But the warnings in this case, according to the congressional memo, were not filed until several years after the payments, totaling $170 million, had been made. By the time of the first filing, Mr. Epstein had already been dead for six months, after taking his own life in a Manhattan jail following his arrest on federal sex trafficking charges.

These Five Wall Street Titans Thought Bitcoin Was a Fad. Here’s What They Say Now. [WSJ]

Recently, [JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie] Dimon said bitcoin is a useless “pet rock….”

[Citadel Investment Group CEO Ken] Griffin now calls his prior judgment of bitcoin “a mistake,” but says he still questions the economic utility of the virtual currency…. “We all have FOMO, it’s just universal, it’s part of human psychology. What I don’t care for about crypto is: What problem does it solve for our economy?”

The Drugs Young Bankers Use to Get Through the Day—and Night [WSJ]

These days, drugs are more a tool to optimize performance on the job. Especially for entry-level bankers at the analyst and associate level—who work long, tedious hours and fiercely compete for higher-level jobs with big pay days—prescriptions for stimulants such as Adderall and other ADHD drugs have become commonplace…. Others use nicotine pouches such as Zyn to excess, or consume energy drinks. One banker who worked in Houston between 2017 and 2019 described his colleagues drinking “Monsterbombs”—an extra-strength 5-hour Energy shot dropped into a glass filled with Monster Energy, chugged in one go. The caffeine payload was the equivalent of nearly five cups of coffee at once.