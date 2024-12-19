Opening Bell: 12.19.24

Trump Criticizes Spending Deal, Pushing Congress Toward a Shutdown [NYT]

Mr. Trump issued a scathing statement ordering Republicans not to support the sprawling bill, piling on to a barrage of criticism from Elon Musk, who spent Wednesday trashing the measure on social media and threatening any Republican who supported it with political ruin…. Just as conservative Republicans and Mr. Musk were railing against the bipartisan deal for adding too much spending to the national debt, Mr. Trump called for raising the debt ceiling, insisting that Republicans must increase it as part of the spending package so the borrowing limit would go up while President Biden was still in the White House./It reflected a recognition by the president-elect that his party would have a difficult time raising the limit next year when they have full control of Congress, and that he would not want to sign such a measure.

Dow plunges by more than 1,100 points after Fed projects fewer rate cuts next year [CNN]

Fed Chair Jerome Powell also refused to say the central bank would not hike rates, telling reporters Wednesday: “You don’t rule things completely in or out in this world….” Wall Street had expected the Fed to cut rates, but the statement that it is expecting just two rate cuts in 2025 fueled a broad selloff.

Dealmakers eye $4 trillion-plus M&A haul in 2025 on Trump boost [Reuters]

The total value of mergers and acquisitions rose 15% from last year to total $3.45 trillion as of Dec. 19 this year, according to Dealogic data, recovering from a decade-low of about $3 trillion during the same period last year…. "Setting aside 2021, next year could be one of the best of the last 10 years because there wasn't a lot of volatility in volume over the last decade. If global M&A volumes are up 15% or 20% next year, it wouldn't be a surprise to us at all," said Jay Hofmann, co-head of M&A for North America at JPMorgan Chase.

Ant Group Warns Against ‘False’ IPO Rumors [WSJ via MSN]

Alibaba affiliate Ant Group said in a post on Chinese social-media platform Weibo on Thursday that it “currently has no plans to go public,” and any report of a “so-called ‘backdoor listing’ is completely false….”

Ant, owner of the widely used digital-payment platform Alipay, saw Beijing shut down its giant initial public offering plans in Hong Kong and Shanghai in 2020. The company was fined close to $1 billion by China’s financial regulators last year for what they said were problems with corporate governance, investor protections and violating rules related to conducting banking and insurance activities, among others.

Government Contractor KBR, Recently Hit by DOGE Fears, Draws Activist Investor [WSJ]

Irenic has accumulated a more than 1% stake in the company and plans to push management to spin off or sell its sustainable technology solutions segment…. Investors have speculated government contractors could be hit by calls from Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, key advisers to President-elect Donald Trump, to slash federal spending through their advisory commission known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Segantii Founder Sadler Pleads Not Guilty to Insider Trading [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

Former trader Daniel La Rocca also pleaded not guilty at a packed Hong Kong District Court room on Thursday…. Sadler and La Rocca face a maximum prison sentence of seven years if convicted…. Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission accused the defendants of trading $1.14 million worth of shares of fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd. before a June 2017 block trade….