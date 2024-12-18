Skip to main content
The 2024 Outside Counsel Rankings: Top Law Firms By Industry

The 2024 Outside Counsel Rankings: Top Law Firms By Industry

A look at the top firms in different markets, according to in-house counsel.

rawpixel, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

A look at the top firms in different markets, according to in-house counsel.

atl outside counsel rankings 2024

Last week, we released our Outside Counsel rankings, an annual look at the Biglaw firms most trusted by corporate legal departments. Today, we highlight the firms rated highest by in-house counsel based on the industries in which they work.

Drawing on survey responses from hundreds of GCs and in-house lawyers, we’ve compiled rankings for four industries: Finance/Banking, Healthcare/Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Technology.

While several law firms made the list in more than one industry, just one law firm — Latham & Watkins — appears on all four industry lists. Latham also placed in the Top Tier of our overall ranking across all sectors.

Seven law firms are top ranked in two industries:

  • Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld (Finance, Technology)
  • Baker & McKenzie (Healthcare, Technology)
  • Cooley* (Finance, Healthcare)
  • Covington & Burling* (Finance, Technology)
  • Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher* (Finance, Media & Entertainment)
  • Kirkland & Ellis* (Finance, Technology)
  • Ropes & Gray* (Finance, Healthcare)

*Also placed in Top Tier of overall ranking

Congratulations to all the recognized firms! To see who else made the cut, check out the full set of industry rankings.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker. 

Related

By Dschwen (English Wikipedia) [GFDL or CC-BY-SA-3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Lawyers

Ranking The Top Deal Lawyers In America

Are you working with the best?

atl outside counsel rankings 2024
Lawyers

The 2024 Outside Counsel Rankings: The Top Law Firms According To General Counsels

These are the law firms clients rely on most.

earth
Lawyers

Law Firm's New Program: Work From Home... Save The World

Firm turns work from home lemons into client-enticing lemonade.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
News

Visiting Lawyer Really Took Advantage Of His Time In The U.S.

He allegedly used the firm's confidential client information to make his illegal trades.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
News

Mega Law Firm Facing $180 Million Malpractice Case For Second Time

Link Motion totally would have gotten away with the asset stripping if DLA Piper was competent.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
News

Pay No Attention To How Much SPACs Are Padding Law Firms’ Bottom Lines

This is a matter of principle, they say without trace of irony.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Lawyers

Many Law School Applicants Should Consider Careers In Finance

Students should not consider attending law school merely because a law degree can lead to a stable income.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Lawyers

Want An Elite Senior Law Firm Partner On Your Case? Be Ready To Pay $3,000 An Hour.

And you should hear what they're charging for junior associates.