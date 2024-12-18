The 2024 Outside Counsel Rankings: Top Law Firms By Industry

Last week, we released our Outside Counsel rankings, an annual look at the Biglaw firms most trusted by corporate legal departments. Today, we highlight the firms rated highest by in-house counsel based on the industries in which they work.

Drawing on survey responses from hundreds of GCs and in-house lawyers, we’ve compiled rankings for four industries: Finance/Banking, Healthcare/Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Technology.

While several law firms made the list in more than one industry, just one law firm — Latham & Watkins — appears on all four industry lists. Latham also placed in the Top Tier of our overall ranking across all sectors.

Seven law firms are top ranked in two industries:

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld (Finance, Technology)

Baker & McKenzie (Healthcare, Technology)

Cooley* (Finance, Healthcare)

Covington & Burling* (Finance, Technology)

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher* (Finance, Media & Entertainment)

Kirkland & Ellis* (Finance, Technology)

Ropes & Gray* (Finance, Healthcare)

*Also placed in Top Tier of overall ranking

Congratulations to all the recognized firms! To see who else made the cut, check out the full set of industry rankings.

