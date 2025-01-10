Skip to main content
Anduril Acquires Numerica’s Radar and C2 Business

Anduril Acquires Numerica’s Radar and C2 Business

The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by the California-based defense tech firm, which has purchased startups specializing in aerial drones, solid rocket motors and autonomous submarines in recent years.

Gianni Careddu, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by the California-based defense tech firm, which has purchased startups specializing in aerial drones, solid rocket motors and autonomous submarines in recent years.

Anduril has acquired Numerica Corporation’s radar and command and control businesses, a move that will boost the capability of Anduril’s Lattice software platform and expand its radar portfolio, Anduril announced today.

The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by the California-based defense tech firm, which has purchased startups specializing in aerial drones, solid rocket motors and autonomous submarines in recent years. An Anduril spokesperson declined to detail the terms of the agreement.

Numerica, which caters to the air and missile defense markets, builds radar and sensor technologies, while also specializing in software that integrates various sensors, platforms and weapons together. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Colorado.

Anduril said it will incorporate Numerica’s Spyglass and Spark radars in its existing family of sensing systems, and will manufacture those along with future radar projects at its forthcoming production facility known as Arsenal 1. Numerica’s Mimir software, which fuses data across disparate sensor and weapon platforms, will be incorporated into Anduril software products such as Lattice, which meshes different data feeds and uses artificial intelligence to highlight items of potential interest to the user.

“This transaction expands Anduril’s mission systems solutions to include advanced signal processing and tracking algorithms and software as well as advanced radar systems to bolster Anduril’s suite of air and missile defense capabilities,” Anduril said in a news release. “The Numerica team brings expertise in advanced mathematical algorithms, scientific computing, and hardware engineering, which will strengthen Anduril’s focus on air defense, missile defense, and vehicle protection.”

Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf told Breaking Defense in December that he expects 2025 to be another big year for mergers and acquisitions for Anduril, with the company regularly evaluating “hundreds” of potential acquisitions per year.

“We’re picking off companies at a very different stage than most people look at,” he said in an interview, adding that Anduril has found success in buying smaller companies “with the right ideas … [and] the right relationships” to the US military.

“We’re looking for companies with a lot of growth potential, where we think we can pour gas on them and make it go faster, and that strategy has worked really well for us. We’ll keep it up,” he said.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker. 

Related

baykar
Mergers & Acquisitions

Turkey’s Baykar Acquires Italian Firm Piaggio Aerospace

Piaggio has done work as a sub-tier supplier for the F-35 program, which Turkey was kicked out of in 2019.

trump tank
News

Defense Industry Could See Big Shakeup Under Trump

President Donald Trump had a hands-on approach with the defense industry during his first administration. This time? Don't rule it out.

abfab lacroix
Mergers & Acquisitions

Christian Lacroix Has Been Acquired

French fashion house changes hands.

genetic testing
Mergers & Acquisitions

Labcorp Makes Another Acquisition, Plucking Invitae Assets From Bankruptcy Auction

The acquisition deal, Labcorp’s second in the past month, will enable it to expand in oncology and rare diseases.

butt lift
Mergers & Acquisitions

LexisNexis Purchases Contract Drafting Tool, Brazilian Butt Lift

LexisNexis bought Henchman for the technology... the sense of humor came free.

elon
Mergers & Acquisitions

Law Firm Hires Pair Of High Profile Dealmakers... Let's Just Not Focus On How That Biggest Deal Turned Out

On the one hand, it was a huge deal. On the other hand, their client got clowned on the deal.

Etsy Bros
Mergers & Acquisitions

Etsy Clearly Under The Impression That It Has Earned The Right To Start Acting Like Etsy Again

Buying a platform that sells new and used music equipment for $275 million is the kind of thing we used to be able to mock Etsy for...but they've ruined that for us.

tiktok
Mergers & Acquisitions

Current and Former Dodgers Owners, World's Wealthiest Law Firm Working On Bid To Buy TikTok

Tapping the big guns to get this bid off the ground.