Anduril Acquires Numerica’s Radar and C2 Business

Anduril has acquired Numerica Corporation’s radar and command and control businesses, a move that will boost the capability of Anduril’s Lattice software platform and expand its radar portfolio, Anduril announced today.

The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by the California-based defense tech firm, which has purchased startups specializing in aerial drones, solid rocket motors and autonomous submarines in recent years. An Anduril spokesperson declined to detail the terms of the agreement.

Numerica, which caters to the air and missile defense markets, builds radar and sensor technologies, while also specializing in software that integrates various sensors, platforms and weapons together. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Colorado.

Anduril said it will incorporate Numerica’s Spyglass and Spark radars in its existing family of sensing systems, and will manufacture those along with future radar projects at its forthcoming production facility known as Arsenal 1. Numerica’s Mimir software, which fuses data across disparate sensor and weapon platforms, will be incorporated into Anduril software products such as Lattice, which meshes different data feeds and uses artificial intelligence to highlight items of potential interest to the user.

“This transaction expands Anduril’s mission systems solutions to include advanced signal processing and tracking algorithms and software as well as advanced radar systems to bolster Anduril’s suite of air and missile defense capabilities,” Anduril said in a news release. “The Numerica team brings expertise in advanced mathematical algorithms, scientific computing, and hardware engineering, which will strengthen Anduril’s focus on air defense, missile defense, and vehicle protection.”

Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf told Breaking Defense in December that he expects 2025 to be another big year for mergers and acquisitions for Anduril, with the company regularly evaluating “hundreds” of potential acquisitions per year.

“We’re picking off companies at a very different stage than most people look at,” he said in an interview, adding that Anduril has found success in buying smaller companies “with the right ideas … [and] the right relationships” to the US military.

“We’re looking for companies with a lot of growth potential, where we think we can pour gas on them and make it go faster, and that strategy has worked really well for us. We’ll keep it up,” he said.

