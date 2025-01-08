Skip to main content
Christian Lacroix Has Been Acquired

French fashion house changes hands.

BBC

French fashion house Christian Lacroix has been fully acquired by Sociedad Textil Lonia (STL) in a private transaction. The Christian Lacroix label was first founded in 1987 and had previously been owned by the Falic Group. Designer Christian Lacroix, now 73, currently designs costumes for the opera and told Vogue Business he gave his blessing for the acquisition. "We are truly excited to integrate the legacy and boundless creativity of Maison Lacroix into our business project," STL said in a statement. "We will do everything we can to ensure that the unique talent of its creator and his invaluable contribution to the fashion world reach their full potential." 

