Florida Woman Bumbles Through Senate Hearing But Will Get To Be Attorney General Anyway

Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General and the sort of cartoonish villain who fights Hurricane Katrina victims over their pets, began her confirmation hearings this week to serve as Donald Trump’s Attorney General. After Trump flopped trying to help Venmo enthusiast Matt Gaetz, Bondi is seen as a “reasonable” option. Even the Washington Post, which took a tough stance against injecting itself into partisan disputes when it tanked an endorsement of Kamala Harris, found the wherewithal to endorse Bondi for the Department of Justice post on the strength of her tenure as Florida AG — where she killed an investigation into the Trump University fraud after Trump bought her off.

All vibes that bode well for her confirmation because heaven knows her answers didn’t.

In fairness, the America First Policy Institute where Bondi prepared this brief (along with former cosplay Attorney General, toilet industry trade scammer, and soon-to-be NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker) advances a Herculean level of nonsensical legal claims, so one could say it’s understandable if she forgot one. Even if it’s a massively consequential position that she took a mere two months ago. Jose Pagliery of NOTUS helpfully reminds us of the brief:

That’s quite the contradiction.

But let’s assume, arguendo, that Bondi isn’t suffering from transient global amnesia and does recall taking this position in front of a United States Court of Appeals in November and she just doesn’t care about the special counsel law now that Trump isn’t being prosecuted by one.

Or, more ominously, now that she expects to use the special counsel process herself to harass Trump’s political enemies.

Avoiding hypotheticals… the last refuge of the scoundrel. While this is a tactic that couldn’t get a 1L out of a cold call, DOJ and judicial nominees pull this in Senate confirmation hearings all the time. In the Trump administration, Republican nominees used this to avoid answering whether or not they intended to bring back segregation.

But as shady as the “hypothetical” excuse may be normally, Bondi isn’t being asked about *A* hypothetical, she’s being asked about *HER* hypothetical. She said it! On TV! Bondi says that “no one has been prejudged,” but she’s the one who said “prosecutors will be prosecuted” which doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room.

In fairness, a lot of people who should have read the Fourteenth Amendment have started pleading ignorance of the Fourteenth Amendment. Like Judge James Ho, who not only understood the Fourteenth Amendment’s birthright citizenship provision but got himself published defending it, but now responds with the Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” meme anytime someone asks about this now that Donald Trump has proposed a mass deportation of people born here.

Not that Bondi didn’t deliver her share of Carey moments:

The tape — which cost multiple Biglaw lawyers their jobs — has been played ad nauseam over the last four years. It’s a key piece of evidence in an election interference prosecution that Bondi claims to be improper. How can she know if the case is improper if she’s never heard the evidence? You all know the answer… even if she can’t say it.

And those are just the answers she did give. But, like jazz, it’s all about the notes you don’t play.

Bondi indignantly declares she doesn’t have to answer the Committee’s questions to get confirmed, which is probably true given where we are right now. That said, the question used to have a certain Ghostbusters quality in that any time a Senator asked “are you going to do something illegal for the president?” you say NO. That answer seems to be a disqualifying one in this administration.

But the Washington Post is satisfied, so there’s that.

