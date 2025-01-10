Skip to main content
How Are Legal Department Professionals Spending Their Time?

Whether they’re responding to basic questions, keeping track of contract deadlines, or simply searching their own email archives, in-house lawyers face numerous distractions from their most valuable tasks.

Which got us asking: How are legal departments performing when it comes to getting high-level legal and business guidance from their in-house attorneys?

Are your lawyers buried in administrative chaos, or are they operating at peak efficiency?

Please share your thoughts in this (always) brief and anonymous survey. Respondents will receive a chance to win a $250 gift card. 

