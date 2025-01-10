How Are Legal Department Professionals Spending Their Time?

Whether they’re responding to basic questions, keeping track of contract deadlines, or simply searching their own email archives, in-house lawyers face numerous distractions from their most valuable tasks.

Which got us asking: How are legal departments performing when it comes to getting high-level legal and business guidance from their in-house attorneys?

Are your lawyers buried in administrative chaos, or are they operating at peak efficiency?

Please share your thoughts in this (always) brief and anonymous survey. Respondents will receive a chance to win a $250 gift card.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.