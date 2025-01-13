Opening Bell: 1.13.25
JPMorgan Chase Disables Employee Comments After Return-to-Office Backlash [WSJ via MSN]
Many employees shared concerns such as increased commuting costs, child-care challenges and the impact on work-life balance. One person suggested that they should consider unionizing to fight for a hybrid-work schedule, the people familiar with the matter said.
Soon after, the bank disabled comments on the article.
Mets Owner Steve Cohen Had an Even Better Year Off the Field [WSJ]
Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management generated a return in 2024 of about 19% in its flagship fund…. The firm has told clients it would hand back to them between about $3 billion to $5 billion in profits in early 2025….
Investors were satisfied enough with recent returns to OK an increase in fees…. Going forward, Point72 clients will foot the bill for certain costs that Cohen previously covered….
Goldman Sees Financing as the Future. It Is Rearranging Itself to Reflect That. [WSJ]
The Wall Street giant said Monday it is combining three key groups in its global banking and markets division that work on finding or facilitating various types of financing deals. Goldman plans to call the new group the Capital Solutions Group.
It will include the financial-sponsors team that provides investment-banking services to private-equity firms, the global financing group that finds investors to provide capital for deals and a big chunk of what the company calls its FICC financing team that makes loans tied to collateral to other lenders, including private-credit funds.
Bill Ackman says he wants to build a ‘modern-day Berkshire Hathaway’ [FT]
Ackman’s Pershing Square on Monday offered to buy millions of shares it does not already own in Texas real estate developer Howard Hughes Holdings, in a deal worth more than $1bn.
The proposed purchase is part of an aggressive push by Ackman to reinvent his hedge fund, which at present buys minority stakes in listed companies, into a large financial group with the capacity to compete with powerful private equity buyers and other corporations on large takeovers.
Warren Buffett Prepares His Middle Child for the Job of a Lifetime [WSJ]
Howie–and really, no need to call him Howard, he and his dad, Warren, say—has been a sheriff, a member of the Nebraska ethanol board and a farmer. He’s served on corporate boards and runs a charitable foundation.
Now he’s getting ready for a really high-profile job: chairman, without an executive role, of the nearly $1 trillion Berkshire Hathaway…. Buffett has long said he wants his middle child, 70-year-old Howie, to succeed him as nonexecutive chairman to help preserve the company’s culture.
Trump Treasury pick Bessent to divest assets to avoid conflicts [Reuters via CNBC]
The money manager, tapped by Trump on Nov. 23 to be the top U.S. economic policymaker, said he would resign from his position in Bessent-Freeman Family Foundation.
He also plans to shutter Key Square Capital Management, the investment firm he founded….