Opening Bell: 1.14.25
China Weighs Sale of TikTok US to Musk as a Possible Option [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
Under one scenario that’s been discussed by the Chinese government, Musk’s X — the former Twitter — would take control of TikTok US and run the businesses together….
The talks in Beijing suggest that TikTok’s fate may no longer be in ByteDance’s sole control, said the people. Chinese officials recognize they will face tough negotiations with the Trump administration over tariffs, export controls and other issues, and they see the TikTok negotiations as a potential area for reconciliation, they said.
JPMorgan's Piepszak exits CEO race to become operations chief [Reuters]
Piepszak will succeed Daniel Pinto, a top lieutenant of Dimon and a four-decade veteran at the investment bank. He will relinquish his role as president and COO on June 30 and retire at the end of 2026.
"Piepszak has made clear her preference for a senior operating role, working closely with Jamie and in support of the top leadership and she doesn't want to be considered for the CEO position at this time," a bank spokesperson said.
Jamie Dimon Wants to Take JPMorgan Chase to Germany and Beyond [WSJ]
From a WeWork office with chessboard floors and a view of Berlin’s spaceshiplike TV Tower, JPMorgan is gearing up to launch a bank with the Chase brand in Germany…. Dimon’s plan is to sweep through Europe’s major economies, capturing enough customers to generate a new profit engine….
Competing with foreign retail banks on their home turf is a business that Dimon resisted before digital banking removed the cost of branches. He is pressing forward just as rivals Citigroup and HSBC abandon decadeslong attempts to become players in local markets across the globe.
Robinhood to Pay $45 Million SEC Settlement Over Data Breach, Other Violations [WSJ]
The settlement is the latest in a string of big penalties paid by Robinhood as it has grown from a disruptive startup into a more established financial firm….
In the November 2021 breach, email addresses for about five million Robinhood users were exposed, as were the full names of a different group of about two million users…. Separately, the SEC alleged that the Robinhood units failed to implement an adequate program to protect customers against identity theft, despite a “significant escalation” in hacker takeovers of Robinhood customer accounts in 2020 and 2021…. The SEC also accused Robinhood Securities of failing to properly flag short sales, or bets against a company’s stock, in some circumstances.
Investor climate group suspends activities after BlackRock exit [Reuters via Yahoo!]
"Recent developments in the U.S. and different regulatory and client expectations in investors’ respective jurisdictions have led to NZAM launching a review of the initiative to ensure NZAM remains fit for purpose in the new global context…." In a statement sent by a representative, State Street's asset management arm said it "supports the announced NZAM review and will carefully evaluate its findings upon completion."
L.A. hedge funds were impacted by wildfires, too. Here’s how they’re adjusting [Fast Company]
“A number of our team members have been displaced and several have lost their homes completely, my family included,” said Katie Koch, president and CEO of TCW….
Anacapa Advisors, a $60.5 million hedge fund that moved into new, larger offices in Pacific Palisades only weeks before the fires, saw that building burn to the ground…. They now are working remotely “with full access to trading platforms and risk monitoring systems.”