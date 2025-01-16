Opening Bell: 1.16.25
Treasury Nominee Scott Bessent Calls for a ‘New Economic Golden Age’ Under Trump [U.S. News & World Report]
“As President Trump has said, we will unleash the American economy by implementing pro-growth regulatory policies, reducing taxes and unleashing American energy production,” he added. “The breadth and depth of our capital markets, along with predictable pro-growth tax policy, and smart, updated regulation will continue to make America the most popular destination in the world for starting, growing and taking public a business….” Bessent characterized extending the Trump tax cuts as dodging a $4 trillion tax increase while also stimulating growth.
A First-Day Trump Order: A Federal Stockpile of Bitcoin? [NYT]
Mr. Trump could still abandon the plan, and its details are under debate. But industry executives have spent weeks lobbying to shape the proposal, raising hopes that Mr. Trump might act soon after taking office…. By some estimates, the United States owns as much as $19 billion in Bitcoin that it has seized from criminals over time, a stash that the government has recently moved to sell. Some crypto executives are calling on Mr. Trump to simply hold on to that Bitcoin, which he could most likely do with an executive order.
Morgan Stanley tops estimates on strong equities and fixed income trading revenue [CNBC]
The bank said quarterly profit more than doubled to $3.71 billion, or $2.22 a share, from a year earlier…. It was the firm’s equities trading business that shone brightest in the quarter, producing a 51% jump in revenue to $3.3 billion…. Investment banking revenue rose 25% to $1.64 billion….
Hindenburg Research founder says he’s closing short-seller research shop [CNBC]
“As I’ve shared with family, friends and our team since late last year, I have made the decision to disband Hindenburg Research. The plan has been to wind up after we finished the pipeline of ideas we were working on. And as of the last Ponzi cases we just completed and are sharing with regulators, that day is today,” [Nate] Anderson wrote in a note posted to the firm’s website.
Point72's new AI fund near $1.5 billion after double-digit returns, sources say [Reuters]
Steven Cohen's Point72 Asset Management's new artificial intelligence (AI)-focused fund posted a 14% gain after launching just three months ago…. At [$1.5 billion] the fund plans to suspend taking new investors…. Turion is hedge fund giant Point72's first new fund in decades.
This Hedge Fund Created an Excel on Steroids [WSJ]
ArcticDB [is] an open-source tech tool [Man Group] developed internally over the course of a decade and is beginning to commercialize now among customers…. The “tic” in its ArcticDB refers to tick data, or the minute individual price changes that occur every time a stock is traded, sometimes just microseconds apart. The tool was designed to handle the enormous stream of tick data that comes in every day, though it can also use daily or weekly stock price data.