Opening Bell: 1.2.25

Hopes for a ‘Santa Claus Rally’ Fade on Wall Street [WSJ]

Over the first five days of [last five trading days of the year and first two of the next], the S&P 500 has fallen 1.5% and is poised to miss out on a Santa Claus rally for a second straight season. The Nasdaq Composite has dropped 2.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 0.8%.... Strategists said that could be due to a slew of uncertainties facing markets. Some worry that interest rates will remain higher than anticipated, potentially giving investors lower-risk alternatives to the stock market…. And while [Donald] Trump’s presidency is largely expected to boost stocks, his policy proposals have spurred concern about strengthening inflation and a potential trade war.

D.E. Shaw to Return Billions After Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 18% [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

Oculus, the firm’s second-biggest fund that mostly makes macro wagers, soared 36% to record its best-ever gain since its launch two decades ago…. The firm is expected to give back half of last year’s profits from both Composite and Oculus to clients.

Hedge fund Millennium gains 15% in 2024 [FT]

Millennium looks to have outpaced the performance of the wider $4.5tn hedge fund industry last year. Hedge funds on average gained 2.4 per cent in November and are up 10.2 per cent in the first 11 months of 2024…. Last year, the S&P 500 index of US blue-chip companies rose 23.3 per cent, on the back of big gains for a handful of tech companies.

SEC Writes Off $10 Billion in Fines It Can’t Collect [WSJ]

For 31 years, the agency has tried and failed to collect a $62 million judgment against the former corporate raider [Paul Bilzerian] for securities fraud. To avoid paying the penalty, Bilzerian pleaded poverty and twice declared bankruptcy. He later moved to the island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis, beyond the reach of the U.S. government…. While the SEC previously shared how much of its enforcement bounty actually got collected, it stopped doing so in 2019, and declined to say why.

Morgan Stanley Follows Citi, BofA in Quitting Climate Group [Bloomberg]

The defections are playing out against a tense political backdrop in the US, as the country’s biggest financial firms find themselves the targets of Republican campaigns to eradicate what key GOP members have characterized as climate cartels…. Other banks that have recently quit NZBA include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. All said they remain committed to their own net zero emissions targets and to helping clients reduce their carbon footprints.

Last Madoff victim fund payout brings recovery to nearly 94% of Ponzi scheme losses, DOJ says [CNBC]

The last disbursement, of more than $131 million, is being sent to more than 23,000 victims worldwide. When it is completed, more than $4.3 billion will have been distributed by the fund to more than 40,000 victims in nearly 130 countries…. The final disbursement by the Madoff Victim Fund was announced roughly 16 years after Madoff’s fraud came to light….

[Madoff] died in April 2021….