Opening Bell: 1.22.25
Musk Pours Cold Water on Trump-Backed Stargate AI Project [WSJ]
President Trump stood alongside prominent tech executives at the White House on Tuesday to unveil what he called a “tremendous” and “monumental” $500 billion artificial-intelligence infrastructure project. Hours later, Elon Musk publicly raised questions about whether the joint venture would ever get off the ground.
Taking Trump’s Tariffs Threats Seriously and Literally [DealBook]
Canada and Mexico could face 25 percent tariffs as soon as Feb. 1, and China could be hit with a 60 percent levy — or perhaps just 10 percent…. Trump is hunting for revenues and cost savings wherever he can find them, especially if he is to pull off extending a major tax cut that won’t dent the U.S. credit rating.
Davos Reaction to Trump 2.0: Buckled Up and Ready for His New Term [WSJ]
“We’ve learned that he goes out maximalist and then he starts negotiating. This wasn’t really known to us last time. This is now factored in,” Norway’s foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide, said during an interview on the sidelines of the annual conference…. “If we run around commenting [on] every Truth Social post, you know, we will have nothing else to do.”
Trump’s SEC launching ‘crypto task force’ to develop clear regulations for industry [CNBC]
It will be led by SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce…. Bitcoin rallied on the announcement, up some 2.4% to more than $106,000.
Jamie Dimon says US stock market ‘kind of inflated,’ critics need to ‘get over’ Trump tariffs [N.Y. Post]
“Asset prices are kind of inflated, by any measure. They are in the top 10% or 15%” of historical valuations, Dimon said…. Dimon also pointed out that parts of the bond market, like the country’s sovereign debt, are “at all-time highs….”
Dimon signaled more faith in Trump’s plan, arguing that tariffs can be used as a negotiating tool to “bring people to the table.” He said he believes the Trump administration is using the threats this way.
Trump pardons Silk Road dark web market creator Ross Ulbricht [BBC]
Ulbricht was convicted in 2015 in New York in a narcotics and money-laundering conspiracy and sentenced to life in prison…. "The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponisation of government against me," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site on Tuesday.