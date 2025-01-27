Opening Bell: 1.27.25
DeepSeek's 'Sputnik moment' sparks rout in AI-linked stocks [Reuters]
Startup DeepSeek last week launched a free assistant it says uses less data at a fraction of the cost of incumbent players' models, possibly marking a turning point in the level of investment needed for AI…. Dominant AI chipmaker Nvidia slumped 11% in early trading, leading losses among heavyweight tech stocks that had powered Wall Street's main indexes to record levels. Microsoft shares tumbled 3.8%, Meta Platforms 3.1% and Alphabet 3.3%.
White House in talks to have Oracle and U.S. investors take over TikTok [NPR]
Under the deal now being negotiated by the White House, TikTok's China-based owner ByteDance would retain a minority stake in the company, but the app's algorithm, data collection and software updates will be overseen by Oracle, which already provides the foundation of TikTok's web infrastructure….
Back in 2020, Trump gave his blessing to a TikTok takeover attempt involving Oracle and Walmart that eventually fell apart. A source close to the discussions said the retailer is, at this point, sitting out after balking at the estimated price of the viral video app…. While estimates vary on how much TikTok's global business is worth, negotiators in the White House have said ByteDance believes it could fetch at least $200 billion….
New York City is still the center of the hedge fund universe. Here are the numbers. [BI]
While some big names have fled high-tax cities like New York and Chicago for sunny spots like Miami and West Palm Beach…. regulatory filings for the industry's largest multimanagers, including Citadel, Millennium, and Point72, show that a vast majority of those who "perform investment advisory functions" work from the Big Apple….
The ongoing talent war for top-shelf PMs means funds are generally more flexible on location, said Vikram Tandon, the head of Durlston Partners US, a recruiting firm.
Trump’s Pick for Commerce Secretary Reveals Positions at More Than 800 Companies [NYT]
The financial disclosures showed that [Howard] Lutnick, who has built a fortune in brokerages, real estate and financial services, holds at least $800 million in assets, though he is very likely wealthier than the disclosures reveal…. He received in excess of $350 million in income, distributions and bonuses in the past two years from his network of financial services and real estate firms.
Costco investors tank controversial proposal amid boycott calls [TheStreet via Yahoo!]
More than 98% of the company’s shareholders rejected the proposal, which requested a report on the risks associated with maintaining its DEI efforts….
Costco is not the only company defending its DEI program. Earlier this week, a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that Goldman Sachs recently received a proposal from a group of its shareholders calling on the bank to conduct an audit of its DEI policies to find racial discrimination…. In response to the proposal, which Goldman Sachs shareholders will vote on at their annual shareholder meeting this spring, a spokesperson for the bank told the Journal in a statement that the company believes that organizations can benefit from diversity in the workplace and will remain committed to its DEI policies and programs in compliance with the law.
Elon Musk, Video Game King? Well, Maybe Not. [NYT]
Last week, the community of gamers he’s long tried to impress turned against him. It started with a livestream of Mr. Musk playing Path of Exile 2, a popular action role-playing game known for its difficulty. Despite his account showing he had earned one of the game’s highest levels, his gameplay looked like that of an amateur…. Gamers pointed out that Mr. Musk's Path of Exile account has been active at times he couldn’t have been playing himself, like on Monday morning, while he was at Mr. Trump’s inauguration. Mr. Musk’s account status indicated that he was logged into the game and inside of a “map,” which meant it was possible — though not certain — that someone on the account was playing the game while Mr. Musk was sitting behind Mr. Trump.