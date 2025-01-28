Opening Bell: 1.28.25
DeepSeek Is Upending Wall Street’s Big AI Power Trade [WSJ]
Traders dumped shares of natural-gas producers, pipeline operators, power-plant owners, miners of coal and uranium, and even big land owners in the West Texas desert.
The selloff even extended to natural-gas markets, cutting the price of the heating and power-generation fuel to be delivered as far out into the future as 2028…. Investors, including some of the biggest hedge-fund firms, have bid up shares of businesses expected to benefit from rising electricity demand and spending on energy infrastructure. On Monday, after learning about DeepSeek, many hit the exits.
Upstart Chinese AI company DeepSeek’s founder started out as a low-key hedge fund entrepreneur [AI]
The hedge fund [Liang Wenfeng] set up in 2015, High-Flyer Quantitative Investment Management, developed models for computerized stock trading and began using machine-learning techniques to refine those strategies.
Like many Chinese quantitative traders, High-Flyer was hit by losses when regulators cracked down on such trading in the past year. However, it reportedly manages $8 billion in assets, ample resources for funding DeepSeek’s AI research.
Scott Bessent wins Senate confirmation as Treasury secretary [CNBC]
The Senate voted 68-29 to confirm the Wall Street veteran, with 16 Democrats joining all Republicans to choose Bessent for the post…. [A] focal point for Bessent will be the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — the tax overhaul that went into effect in 2018. A slate of provisions in the tax code will be expiring at the end of 2025, and Congress would be required to act in order to extend those breaks.
New Voters Could Shake Up Fed Meetings This Year [WSJ]
“Overall, you’ll have a pretty ideologically diverse group this year, and against a complicated macro backdrop, there’s room for more disagreement,” said Matthew Luzzetti, an economist at Deutsche Bank…. Fed watchers will be keen to see how two new faces handle the task. Neither Alberto Musalem, of the St. Louis Fed, nor the Kansas City Fed’s Jeffrey Schmid has previously held a voting seat….
Musalem worked in finance for most of his career. He spent more than a decade at Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment hedge fund….
Private-Market Secondary Deals Hit Record Levels in 2024 [WSJ]
Jefferies Financial Group tracked some $162 billion of secondary transactions in 2024, a 45% increase from 2023 levels and up around 23% from the previous $132 billion record for such deals in 2021…. Lazard put the volume of secondary deals to close in 2024 at a more conservative-but-still-record $152 billion, compared with $109 billion in 2023 and $126 billion in 2021….
Deals initiated by fund managers themselves, often referred to as general partner-led deals, drove much of last year’s growth…
Archegos CFO Gets Eight Years in Prison for Defrauding Banks [Bloomberg]
[Patrick] Halligan’s sentence Monday was considerably lower than the 18 years [founder Bill] Hwang received in November…. US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said Halligan, 48, deserved a lower a sentence than Hwang, whom he called the “dynamic force of Archegos.” The chief financial officer “understood the consequences, but he didn’t instigate them,” the judge said.