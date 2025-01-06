Opening Bell: 1.6.25
Trump aides ready ‘universal’ tariff plans — with one key change [WaPo via Yahoo!]
Rather than apply tariffs to all imports, the current discussions center on imposing them only on certain sectors deemed critical to national or economic security - a shift that would jettison a key aspect of Trump’s campaign pledge…. It’s also unclear how these plans intersect with Trump’s stated intent to impose 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada and an additional 10 percent tariff on China unless they take measures to reduce migration and drug trafficking. Many business leaders view those measures as unlikely to ever take effect, but some people familiar with the matter said they could be imposed along with universal tariffs on key sectors.
Michael Barr to step down as the Fed’s head of banking supervision to avoid clash with Trump [CNBC]
Michael Barr’s resignation from the position, which is formally called the vice chair for supervision, takes effect as of Feb. 28, though he will stay on as a governor on the Fed board…. There had been speculation that Trump might seek to replace Barr after he takes office Jan. 20….
U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel Challenge Biden Decision to Kill $14.1 Billion Deal [WSJ]
Also named in the suit was the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland…. In a separate suit filed in Pittsburgh federal court, the companies accused Cleveland-Cliffs, its CEO Lourenco Goncalves and United Steelworkers President Dave McCall of racketeering and anticompetitive activities to keep Nippon Steel from completing the sale.
Gold Extends Drop After Fed Officials Express Inflation Concern [Bloomberg]
Bullion traded near $2,630 an ounce after San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Fed Governor Adriana Kugler emphasized the need to finish off the fight against inflation and reach the authority’s 2% target…. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note that it no longer sees bullion reaching $3,000 an ounce by the end of the year, pushing the forecast to mid-2026 on fewer Fed cuts.
Chinese exchanges ask big fund managers to restrict stock selling [Reuters]
At least four large mutual funds received calls from the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 and 3, asking them to buy more stocks than they sold each day.
The guidance came as Chinese stocks kicked off 2025 with deep losses on worries that incoming U.S. President Donald Trump would impose hefty tariffs on Chinese goods, heaping more pressure on an already sluggish economy.
Nazi Ties to Credit Suisse Ran Deeper Than Was Known, Hidden Files Reveal [WSJ]
A cache of client files stamped “American blacklist,” a designation for those financing or trading with Nazis or Axis partners, was recently found by independent investigators probing Credit Suisse…. In the 1990s, two panels studied Swiss banks’ World War II-era activities after anger erupted over Holocaust victims’ unreleased funds.
But the investigators now taking a fresh look found Credit Suisse withheld crucial information.