Opening Bell: 1.7.25

Citadel Extends Non-Compete to 21 Months to Retain Talent [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

The firm’s non-competes averaged one year in 2020, though some managers had to sit out as long as 18 months to get their deferred compensation. Citadel’s latest extension is longer than rivals’ policies, which are closer to 12 months…. The competition for talent at multistrats is intense, with investment headcount at those firms up 13% in the 12 months ended June 30….

Bridgewater Cuts 7% of Staff in Effort to Remain ‘Nimble’ [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

The cuts affect about 90 employees…. The firm, whose headcount is now back to where it was in 2023, will continue hiring selectively, the person said….

Bridgewater… posted double-digit returns for most of its strategies last year….

Fewer Americans Quit Jobs in November [Dow Jones via Morningstar]

The job-quitting rate in November was 1.9%, down from 2.1% a month before…. The hiring rate also declined slightly to 3.3%, from 3.4% in October. Declines in hiring for finance, real estate and the manufacture of nondurable goods were partially offset by higher hiring rates in private education and accommodation and food services….

The overall number of job openings increased to 8.1 million, from 7.8 million in October. But the number of open roles was down by 833,000 from November 2023.

Sixth Street Strikes Deal to Manage $13 Billion of Insurer’s Assets [WSJ]

The money will primarily be invested in asset-based finance…. Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual will also take a small minority stake in Sixth Street, bolstering the investment firm’s balance sheet to help it fund growth.

Debt-Ceiling Fight Has New X Factor: Trump [WSJ]

While many Democrats have made clear they won’t just sign off on a GOP plan that kicks the debt ceiling to the next Congress or next president, they have signaled support for effectively getting rid of the debt-ceiling threat altogether…. “All I want to see is no default because nobody knows what would happen if there is a default,” [president-elect Donald] Trump said on Tuesday.

Cintas Makes $5.1 Billion Takeover Offer for Uniform Supplier UniFirst [WSJ]

The company went public with its offer Tuesday morning after it said UniFirst’s board refused multiple times to engage further on any deal talks…. The offer price is a more than 60% premium to where UniFirst shares ended trading Monday….

UniFirst has told Cintas that its board unanimously concluded that a deal wasn’t in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders, according to correspondence in December and November.