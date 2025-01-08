Opening Bell: 1.8.25

Skip to main content
Emergency tariffs; called it the Crypto Fun Trading Commission; big deal nears OK; no pay at O-dey; and more!

Trump is considering a national economic emergency declaration to allow for new tariff program, sources say [CNN]
The declaration would allow Trump to construct a new tariff program by using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, known as “IEEPA,” which unilaterally authorizes a president to manage imports during a national emergency…. Trump’s team is still exploring other legal avenues to buttress the tariffs that Trump pitched on the campaign trail.

US CFTC chair Behnam to step down as Trump takes office [Reuters]
While the CFTC, which oversees commodity derivatives markets, has traditionally been a junior player in financial policy, it is expected to play a much more prominent role as Trump's administration pushes for more crypto-friendly rules.
Trump is expected to initially replace Behnam with one of the agency's Republican CFTC commissioners - Summer Mersinger or Caroline Pham - as acting chair.
Trump's transition team has also been considering external candidates, including former Republican CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz as well as former CFTC officials and industry attorneys Josh Sterling and Neal Kumar….

U.K. Competition Watchdog Considers Conditional Approval for $35 Billion Synopsys, Ansys Deal [WSJ]
The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that there are reasonable grounds for it to let the deal go ahead with the concessions the companies have offered. It now has until March 5 to decide whether to accept the undertakings…. The deal is also being looked at by the European Commission’s antitrust regulator, which set a Jan. 10 deadline to decide whether to approve it or move to an in-depth investigation.

JPMorgan becomes the last big U.S. bank to quit climate-banking group [American Banker via Yahoo!]
The exodus by the six largest U.S. banks reflects banks' changing priorities as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in 13 days. Trump has said he wants to immediately boost U.S. oil and gas development and repeal legislation that provides funding for clean energy.
Just three U.S. banks remain members of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance — Amalgamated Bank in New York City; Climate First Bank in St. Petersburg, Florida; and Areti Bank in Puerto Rico.

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares surge after federal agencies reveal privatization path [Reuters]
The U.S. Treasury Department and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said on Thursday they had amended their agreements with the companies to help ensure that their eventual exit from conservatorship is not disruptive…. Earlier this week, billionaire Bill Ackman said he expects the incoming administration to remove the GSEs from conservatorship.

Odey partner pay plummets more than 99 per cent [City AM]
The pay of partners at disgraced hedge fund manager Crispin Odey’s firm fell to just £49,000 last year…. Documents published to Companies House yesterday for the year to April 2024 revealed that pay at the hedge fund had plummeted as most partners left the firm….

