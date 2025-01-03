Skip to main content
Saks Finalizes Neiman Marcus Acquisition, Nordstrom Family Takes Retailer Private in $6.25 Billion Deal

Saks Finalizes Neiman Marcus Acquisition, Nordstrom Family Takes Retailer Private in $6.25 Billion Deal

The M&A Department (Stores).

Nandaro / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

The M&A Department (Stores).

Saks Global (which controls Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off Fifth) finalized its $2.7 billion acquisition of Neiman Marcus Group. "We have created an unparalleled multi-brand luxury portfolio with tremendous growth potential," Saks Executive Chairman Richard Baker said in a statement. "With data and innovation at our core and a portfolio of prime real estate, we aim to redefine the luxury shopping experience." Saks Global now oversees both Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. As part of the merger, Amazon, G-III Apparel Group and Authentic Brands Group are investors in Saks Global.

After their 2017 bid to take Nordstrom private was rejected, the Nordstrom family announced on Dec. 23 that it has now succeeded in taking the department store private in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.25 billion. With the help of Mexican retailer El Puerto de Liverpool, members of the Nordstrom family including Erik, Pete and Jamie Nordstrom will acquire all of the company's remaining stock in a transaction priced at $24.25 per share. After the deal closes this year, the Nordstrom family will have a majority ownership stake in the company.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker. 

Related

genetic testing
Mergers & Acquisitions

Labcorp Makes Another Acquisition, Plucking Invitae Assets From Bankruptcy Auction

The acquisition deal, Labcorp’s second in the past month, will enable it to expand in oncology and rare diseases.

eu court of justice
Mergers & Acquisitions

Illumina’s European Court Victory Can’t Salvage Grail Acquisition, But It Nullifies Hefty Fine

The European Union’s highest court sided with Illumina, agreeing that the European Commission had no authority to review the deal.

forever 21
News

Shein and Forever 21 to Partner, Make Fast Fashion Even More Inescapable

The two retailers have struck a mutually-beneficial deal, overlapping their business models.

Etsy Bros
Mergers & Acquisitions

Etsy Clearly Under The Impression That It Has Earned The Right To Start Acting Like Etsy Again

Buying a platform that sells new and used music equipment for $275 million is the kind of thing we used to be able to mock Etsy for...but they've ruined that for us.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Mergers & Acquisitions

Will A Divestiture Save the UnitedHealth Group-Amedisys Deal?

Amedisys and UnitedHealth Group plan to divest care centers to an affiliate of VitalCaring Group.

syringes
Mergers & Acquisitions

FTC Seeks More Information on the $16.5B Novo-Catalent Deal, Leading to Another Delay

Just weeks after Novo decided to resubmit its application to the FTC, the agency is seeking more information about the deal.

neiman
Hedge Funds

Neiman Marcus Does Not Think Hedge Fund Manager Has Suffered Enough

Jail is not sufficient. $60 million and subordinated claims might be.

coach bag
Mergers & Acquisitions

Tapestry and Capri Holdings Terminate $8.5 Billion Merger

Lina Khan strikes again, possibly for the last time.